Ignace-area highway reopens after Friday morning washout: MTO
Thunder Bay

A stretch of highway north of Ignace is once again open to traffic after being closed Friday morning due to a washout, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said.

Stretch between Silver Dollar and Savant Lake was closed Friday morning, reopened just before 1:30 p.m.

Highway 599 between Silver Dollar and Savant Lake was closed due to a washout, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said Friday. (CBC)

Highway 599 was closed in both directions between Silver Dollar and Savant Lake due to the erosion of an embankment at a culvert. An MTO spokesperson said the erosion was the result of spring runoff.

Repairs at the site were completed Friday afternoon, and both lanes of the highway were reopened to traffic at 1:25 p.m.

