Ignace-area highway reopens after Friday morning washout: MTO

A stretch of highway north of Ignace is once again open to traffic after being closed Friday morning due to a washout, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said.

Highway 599 was closed in both directions between Silver Dollar and Savant Lake due to the erosion of an embankment at a culvert. An MTO spokesperson said the erosion was the result of spring runoff.

Cleared: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Incident?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Incident</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ignace?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ignace</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY599?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY599</a> both directions from Silver Dollar to Savant Lake - all lanes re-opened. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a> —@511ONNorthwest

Repairs at the site were completed Friday afternoon, and both lanes of the highway were reopened to traffic at 1:25 p.m.