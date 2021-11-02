19-year-old from Mishkeegogamang First Nation named as person who died in northern Ontario highway crash

A 19-year-old from Mishkeegogamang First Nation has been named as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 599 last week in northern Ontario.

Provincial police said in a release that the single-vehicle incident happened between Eric Lake and Ace Lake, south of Pickle Lake, on the afternoon of Oct. 28.

The vehicle was heading south when it went off the road and rolled.

Whitney Rika Muckuck was the lone occupant and pronounced dead at the scene.