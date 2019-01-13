Suspicious death investigation closes section of Highway 527 near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a section of Highway 527 northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., could be closed for several days while a suspicious death investigation takes place.

Police were called early Sunday morning after a body was discovered on the side of the rural highway that connects the Trans-Canada Highway to the tiny community of Armstrong, located about 250 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

Police subsequently tweeted Sunday afternoon that the highway "will more than likely be closed for several days."

"This will more than likely be closed for several days. Please pay attention to the detour and manage your speed as these are residential areas. We appreciate your cooperation."

"We had to cordon off the area to in order to get the investigation going," said OPP Sgt. Mike Golding, who is the service's community safety and media relations coordinator in the northwest.

Police said a post-mortem on the body is scheduled to take place in Toronto in the coming days but Golding confirmed that the deceased is a male. Police are currently suspecting foul play.

That suspicion is based on "the circumstances surrounding the location of the body," Golding said, adding that the investigation is in its early stages and police can't yet release more information as it could be considered evidence.

The OPP's northwest region crime unit and forensic unit are involved, including a drone to survey the area.

"You have to treat it as you only have one chance at this just because of the [highly] public location in the sense of vehicles and such, so we have all our members in place and we try do as much as we can [in a] short period of time," Golding said.

"At the same point, [we] make sure that we get all the required information."

According to the OPP's northwest region headquarters, Highway 527 is closed between the Trans-Canada Highway and Compressor Station Road.

Police advised that motorists can use Copenhagen Road as a detour to access Highway 527 via Compressor Station Road from Highway 11/17.