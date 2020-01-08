An 87-year-old woman from Emo was killed Tuesday in a motor vehicle collision on Highway 502 near Fort Frances, Ontario Provincial Police announced in a written release Wednesday.

Police said the crash occurred about 20 kilometres north of Highway 11, when a northbound motor vehicle collided with a southbound motor vehicle.

A passenger in the southbound vehicle was confirmed deceased at the scene, OPP said.

Police later identified the deceased as Jean Steele of Emo.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital by paramedics.

No further details have been provided.

Highway 502 was closed for about eight hours due to the investigation, but it has since been reopened, OPP said.