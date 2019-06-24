Dryden OPP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision near Dryden, Ont.

Police said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Sunday, when a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 502 lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a rock face about 72 kilometres south of Dryden.

One of the vehicle's occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to Dryden hospital for medical treatment.

Highway 502 was closed for about five hours due to the collision, but has since re-opened.

The investigation continues.