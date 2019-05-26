OPP investigate fatal collision on Highway 17

OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle early Saturday morning near White River.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Highway 17, just south of White River. Police closed the highway for several hours due to the investigation; it has since been reopened.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone travelling on Highway 17 south of White River between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday, or who may have any information about the crash, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.