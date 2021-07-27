Highway 17 closed west of Kenora due to multi-vehicle collision
A section of Highway 17 west of Kenora is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision, OPP said.
OPP investigating crash near Kendall Inlet Road
A section of Highway 17 west of Kenora is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision, OPP said.
The crash occurred near Kendall Inlet Road. OPP were on scene Tuesday morning, but no further details have yet been provided.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.