Highway 17 from Shabaqua to Ignace closed due to fatal transport truck collision

OPP are investigating a head-on collision between two transport trucks west of Raith that resulted in multiple fatalities on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m., when two transports collided head-on and were engulfed in fire, OPP said.

All lanes of Highway 17 from Shabaqua to Ignace remained closed on Sunday morning, the MTO said through its 511 Ontario service.

OPP said the road closure will remain in effect for much of Monday, and detours are in place.

The investigation is continuing, with the OPP officers assisting the coroner's office.

No further information has yet been provided.