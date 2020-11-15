Hwy. 11 from Longlac to Hearst reopened
Hwy. 11 has reopened between Longlac and Hearst after being closed much of Sunday due to poor driving conditions caused by winter weather, according to Ontario 511.
It was closed much of Sunday due to poor conditions
Images from cameras dotted along the route showed significant snow on the highway around 1 p.m.
The road had been closed in both directions.