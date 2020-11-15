Skip to Main Content
Hwy. 11 from Longlac to Hearst reopened
Thunder Bay

Hwy. 11 has reopened between Longlac and Hearst after being closed much of Sunday due to poor driving conditions caused by winter weather, according to Ontario 511.

It was closed much of Sunday due to poor conditions

CBC News ·
This image of Hwy. 11 from a camera near East Road was taken just after 1 p.m. Sunday. (Ontario 511)

Images from cameras dotted along the route showed significant snow on the highway around 1 p.m.

The road had been closed in both directions.

