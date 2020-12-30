Skip to Main Content
Highway 11/17 closed east of Thunder Bay due to serious collision

In a Wednesday afternoon Twitter post, Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services said Highway 11/17 is closed in both directions at #5 Road South due to a two-vehicle crash. 
Highway 11/17 is closed in both directions at #5 Road South east of Thunder Bay on Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. (OPP)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Thunder Bay due to a serious collision.

The posts added that fire crews are on scene, as are many ambulances, including an Ornge air ambulance. 

Ontario 511 said delays should be expected, with traffic control in place at Highway 587.
 

