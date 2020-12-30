Highway 11/17 closed east of Thunder Bay due to serious collision

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Thunder Bay due to a serious collision.

In a Wednesday afternoon Twitter post, Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services said Highway 11/17 is closed in both directions at #5 Road South due to a two-vehicle crash.

The posts added that fire crews are on scene, as are many ambulances, including an Ornge air ambulance.

UPDATE: COLLISION: Fire crews on scene. Many ambulances responding, including <a href="https://twitter.com/Ornge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ornge</a> 797. Collision is serious. Expect significant delays. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shuniah?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Shuniah</a> —@ShuniahFire

Ontario 511 said delays should be expected, with traffic control in place at Highway 587.

