Collision between tractor trailer, passenger vehicle on Highway 102 leaves one dead

Thunder Bay OPP are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle collision that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

OPP, Superior North EMS and the Kaministiquia Volunteer Fire Department responded to the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 102 and Hill Road at about noon.

Police said the driver of a sedan turned off of Hill Road to travel eastbound on Highway 102. The vehicle collided with a tractor trailer that was travelling eastbound on the highway.

The lone occupant of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Highway 102 between Mapleward Road and Highway 11/17 (Sistonen's Corner) was closed on Tuesday afternoon due to the ongoing investigation.