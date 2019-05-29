Art gallery hosts annual exhibition with regional high schools in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is hosting another exhibition in conjunction with the Lakehead Public Schools, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, and all regional high schools.

For over 30 years, the art gallery has celebrated the work of students from Thunder Bay and the northwestern Ontario region, and this year, guests are invited once again to take a look at the artwork and choose their favourite one for the People's Choice Award.

The theme of this year's gallery is Fresh Perspectives, and students from the Nipigon- Red Rock District, St. Ignatius High School, St.Patrick High School, Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute and Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute have all contributed an artwork that showcase their creativity and personal expression.

The opening reception will take place at the art gallery on Wednesday, May 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.