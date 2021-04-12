High water, but no flooding expected in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Despite some heavy rains and an earlier than normal spring in Thunder Bay Ont., the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is not forecasting significant flooding in the area.

CEO Tammy Cook said despite recent rains, rivers in the northwestern Ontario city are experiencing water levels that occur about once every five years.

"We aren't seeing any significant flooding at this time," she said. "We are anticipating up to another 20 millimetres overnight, but we still think that area water courses will remain within their banks," Cook told CBC News in an interview Monday.

Cook said part of the reason the large amount of rain fall hasn't had such an impact is due to the dry winter in 2020 and during the early part of 2021. The low precipitation in the last three months has also made for an uneventful spring freshet.

Spring run off at McVicar Creek, below Court Street, in Thunder Bay, Ont., April 12, 2021. (photo: Gord Ellis/CBC)

"For the last three months of January, February and March, we've only seen about 44 percent of the precipitation that we'd have on average over that period," she said.

Cook adds there could be some ponding of water around the McIntrye River, as it has shown the highest level of run off as compared to other local rivers.

Even though the LRCA does not anticipate excessive flooding, they are advising people could still see a rise in the levels and fast flowing water.

"Be mindful when you're near water and keep your children away from water courses," said Cook. "And just be aware that water can rise at a rapid rate and may rise over time."