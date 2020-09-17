'No choice' as parents need to send children to school without high-speed internet in northwestern Ontario

A lack of high-speed internet in some small and rural communities in northwestern Ontario means parents who may want to keep their children at home during the pandemic, have no choice but to send them to school.

Madsen, Ont., a hamlet about 10 km east of Red Lake, has no high-speed internet, and spotty cell phone service.

Angela Wesolowski said that means her three children cannot take part in e-learning, and must go to school.

"When the Minister of Education encouraged teachers to teach in real time, all the students, and there's at least 20-plus students who live in Madsen, couldn't do that safely from their home."

The community was selected in October 2017, as part of the federal government's Connect to Innovate program, to receive high-speed internet.

Bell Canada did build a line from Red Lake to Madsen, but the company said local service providers would have to connect homes to the 'backbone' line installed by Bell.

Bell said, in a statement to CBC News, it was repairing the line, damaged by a recent forest fire, and that line would be operational in a few days.

Wesolowski said she wants to know why even though the line has been connected to the town, the "Last Mile" portion of the project, as it is dubbed by the federal government, was never completed, leaving those in Madsen without high speed internet.

"Both my husband and I are teachers. So, when we were sent home because of COVID, we couldn't do our jobs safely from home," she said.

Wesolowski said while the funding to get the project started is appreciated, it needs to be completed, especially when connectivity is in high demand because of the pandemic.

"My husband actually drove to the school, and sat outside of the school to use the public internet in order for him to do his job. So, when he had to go meet with his classes, for probably the first month or so of COVID, he did it out of his van."