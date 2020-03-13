Government funding to provide high-speed Internet to rural northwestern Ontario homes

The federal and provincial governments are pledging up to $148 million to bring high-speed Internet connections to rural northwestern Ontario.

The funding will see more than 11,200 homes and businesses connected, the province said in a media release.

"Since day one, our government has made broadband connectivity in every region of our province a top priority," Greg Rickford, the province's minister of northern development, mines, natural resources, and forestry said in a statment. "Broadband is critical to economic growth and prosperity and enables faster, more efficient delivery of a wide variety of services. With this investment, our government is taking another significant step towards our goal to reach total broadband coverage in Ontario by 2025."

A full list of communities receiving funding to expand their broadband Internet access is available on the province's website.

In their announcement, the provincial and federal governments said the pandemic has caused them to accelerate their investments in broadband infrastructure.

"Broadband is critical infrastructure, and the pandemic has made this more apparent than ever," Patty Hajdu, the federal health minister and MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, said in a statement. "Reliable high-speed Internet allows us to learn, attend school and work remotely, and it allows small businesses to serve customers."

"But too many rural communities still do not have access to high-speed Internet," Hajdu stated. "Broadband access is critical for our country's economic growth and recovery, and our government is committed to making sure no community is left behind."