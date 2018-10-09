Lakehead Public Schools has no plans to extend the school year despite repeated closures of city high schools due to anonymous threats. However, the board is now making an effort to help students make up for the lost class time.

Hammarskjold High School has received 10 anonymous threats so far this year as of Tuesday, April 9. Several of those threats have closed the school for an entire day.

Also on Tuesday, Superior CVI was the subject of an anonymous threat, the first direct threat against a high school other than Hammarskjold. Superior was also shut down for the day (a number of elementary schools were also placed in hold-and-secure as a precaution, which lasted until about noon Tuesday).

Board communications officer Bruce Nugent said Tuesday steps are being taken to minimize the impact on Hammarskjold students' education.

"Our program department is working very hard right now with staff at Hammarskjold to start posting lessons online," Nugent said. "That's certainly not the ideal situation, but at this point it's certainly a viable option to get lessons out there so students can get caught up on the things that they're missing."

Nugent said a public information session for parents and guardians of affected students is going ahead as planned. It's scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Hammarskjold gym.

Reward offered

The nature of the threats received Tuesday wasn't provided. In a media release, Thunder Bay police said the threats were received just after 8 a.m., but declined further comment.

Nugent, too, declined to offer any comment on the investigation, saying it's ongoing.

Lakehead Public Schools is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the threats. The union, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, added a $1,000 reward, Crime Stoppers a further $1,000 and the board also announced that Apex Investigation and Security is putting up $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police tip line at 1 (807) 684-5001.