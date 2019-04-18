Accused in Thunder Bay high school threats released with conditions after court appearance

Two people charged over repeated anonymous threats at Thunder Bay high schools have been released from custody under strict conditions following a bail hearing on Thursday.

The accused are 18-year-old Emilie-Jade Pakrashi of Shuniah, and a 14-year-old Thunder Bay male who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both are Hammarskjold High School students, police said Thursday.

Both were arrested at Hammarskjold on Wednesday, April 17, and kept in police custody overnight. They appeared in Thunder Bay court in person on Thursday afternoon.

Hammarskjold was closed 12 times between mid-February and April 16, and Superior CVI once, due to anonymous threats; two other threats locked the school down for part of a day.

The young offender is facing four counts of public mischief, and four counts of mischief endangering life. All eight charges pertain to threats made against Hammarskjold High School on April 11 and April 17.

Pakrashi, meanwhile, is facing three counts of public mischief and three counts of mischief endangering life. Her charges relate to threats made against Thunder Bay high schools on April 8, 9 and 16.

At a media conference on Thursday, police said more charges are expected against one of the two accused, but details weren't provided.

Thunder Bay Police Det. Insp. Ryan Hughes said Thursday that the investigation has been "extremely frustrating" for police, students and school staff.

He said the threats would come in through Crime Stoppers. They would take the form of tips about pending threats to Hammarskjold, and in one case, Superior CVI.

The pending threats ranged from shootings to explosives, and police searched the building multiple times as a result.

"Officers were having a difficult time gathering information," Hughes said of the investigation. "A lot of warrants were written to get information."

Acted independently

Hughes said the police cyber crime unit got involved, and police had been tracking a specific device over the last several weeks.

"We knew what the device was, we just didn't know whose name it was connected to," he said. "We couldn't let the public know this, because we were tracking a device of interest."

On April 17, police were able to connect the device to an individual, which led to the first arrest. While that person was in custody, another Crime Stoppers tip came in, and that led to a second device being identified.

"We were able to connect the second device to our 14-year-old," Hughes said.

Released from custody

Hughes said investigators believe each of the accused acted independently, and didn't collaborate when making the threats.

Hughes said the fact that the threats came through Crime Stoppers hindered the investigation, as there's a process that must be followed to get the information needed by investigators.

"We know how to do it now," he said. "But when a threat comes in, it's still going to take officers a bit of time to do the appropriate paperwork to get the information that we require. Crime Stoppers is not just handing us the information."

Both Pakrashi and the young offender released from custody after their court appearances on Thursday, but will have to abide by several court-ordered conditions. Those include having no contact with staff or students at Hammarskjold, and were ordered not to attend that school, either.

Neither Pakrashi nor the young offender will be allowed to access the Internet on any computer or device. Pakrashi will be required to live with her father, who's acting as surety, while the young offender will need to live with either his father or mother.

Pakrashi was also ordered to stay away from Superior CVI.

Pakrashi is next scheduled to appear in court on May 31, while the young offender will return on May 2.

Thunder Bay Police Chief Sylvie Hauth said a police presence will be in place at Hammarskjold through next week as part of a transition period.