Although high school sports are currently on hold in Thunder Bay, Ont., officials are cautiously optimistic that some athletic activities may be able to resume this fall and winter.

"We've taken sort of a cautious measured approach to things," said Dave Pineau, activities director for the Superior Secondary School Athletic Association.

"We really wanted students and teachers back in school learning before we sort of went down this road. There [was] a lot of uncertainty and questions going into the school year."

With students now settling into the second week of classes, discussions are being held about when and how sports might safely resume.

Now is the time to "get a sense of the appetite with our staff and our students in terms of bringing some activities back that are low-risk in nature," Pineau said.

Spring football season?

At the high school level, cross-country running and golf are two low-risk sports that might be among the first to get going, Pineau said, adding that its possible sports seasons may be adjusted this year, with less risky activities being moved up earlier in the year, and higher-risk ones being pushed back.

Football, he said, is an example of a high-risk sport.

"Everybody asks about football," he said.

"Very definitely, it's not a sport that we can offer in the fall under this climate. But what we're looking at is moving something like that to the spring and possibly offering it then. But a lot of things need to happen in terms of keeping our transmission rates low and and getting some of the low-risk sports started first."

If sports like that do resume, it will likely be in some modified fashion, in order to lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"School sport as we know it traditionally will be different this year, I think everybody can appreciate that," he said, adding that discussions will also be had about spectators and whether sports might be live-streamed.

"But I think the key thing that we'd like to see is, if everything continues well, let's see if we can get some kids active and enjoying sport."

A plan to restart high school sports in the city will need to be approved by both the public and catholic school boards, as well as the district health unit, Pineau said.