Police warn of high-risk offender in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are warning the public about a high risk offender who is now living on the south side of the city.

Police said 50-year-old Keith Thomas Currie will be residing in the area near Vickers and Finlayson Streets.

According to a written release, Currie moved to the city after his release from an institution in Alberta where he served a sentence for sexual offences.

Police said the 50-year-old man has been released with various conditions, including not residing at any residence with children under the age of 16, remaining within his residence between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and to not be in the presence of any child under the age of 16 years old unless the child is in a public place and accompanied by an adult, parent or guardian.

Officers are reminding the public that although Currie does present a safety risk, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and police will act to protect those rights if they are infringed.