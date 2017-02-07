Family day weekend is here, and there's plenty to do around Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario.

CBC Thunder Bay has rounded up a couple regional events happening over the long weekend for you and your family to check out.

SnowDay — Thunder Bay

The City of Thunder Bay is hosting winter activities for the whole family this weekend. The city will be offering small-scale winter activities on the Family Day weekend, Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2022.

All activities will take place at Prince Arthur's Landing, Marina Park and are weather dependent.

Activities include crafts with Our Kids Count, winter science with Science North, ice fishing with Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunting and snow sculpting with willow springs.

Visit the city's SnowDay website for more information.

Family Day at Fort William Historical Park — Thunder Bay

Snowshoeing will be one of the activities offered at Fort William Historical Park this weekend. (Supplied by Lakehead University)

A variety of fun, family friendly outdoor activities are on offer at Fort William Historical Park this weekend starting Saturday, running until Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Visitors can try out skating, tubing, snowshoeing, and solar viewing. Additional activities include storytelling, a tracks and furs presentation, and wild rice popping demonstrations. Science North and the Thunder Bay Museum will also be offering activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $5 per person and children five and under are free. All activities will take place outdoors and visitors must follow COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory masking and physical distancing.

For more information about Family Day Weekend at Fort William Historical Park visit their website.

Family Day weekend at the Rec Centre — Red Rock

The Red Rock Recreation Centre is hosting a free family skate Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Red Rock Volunteer Fire Department. People can lace up their skates and enjoy some music, along with some hot chocolate and popcorn.

Vist the Township of Red Rock Facebook page for more info.

Rabbit Lake Winter Classic — Kenora

Rabbit Lake Winter Wonderland is welcoming people back out on the 'pond' for another season. (Rabbit Lake Winter Wonderland/Facebook)

Happening in the centre of the city of Kenora, a pond hockey tournament will get underway this weekend. The tournament will be a four on four competition with a minimum of six players per team and a maximum of eight.

Age categories and the number of teams will depend on interest. The Kroppy Cup is up for grabs. Spectators can also take part in the Rabbit Lake winter wonderland is happening on the lake around the hockey pond. Spectators and visitors can expect fireworks, fire pits, and more.

Visit the Rabbit Lake Winter Wonderland Facebook page for more information.

Listen to the lead organizer of the event, Stefan Robinson give Superior Morning the scoop on the weekend's festivities.

Frosty Days — Manitouwadge

Frosty Days is back in Manitouwadge this year. A whole weekend of outdoor and indoor activities are planned across town from Friday, February 18 to Monday, .

A beach themed day at the Kiwissa Ski Hill is planned for Saturday. Public skating and shinny is taking place all weekend, with a free event happening on Monday. Family literacy activities like a story walk and a photo scavenger hunt are taking place throughout the weekend, facilitated by the Manitouwadge Learning Centre and the Public Library. Don't miss cardboard box races happening at the Kiwissa Ski Hill Sunday.

For more information about event prices and times, visit the Manitouwadge Community Services Facebook page.