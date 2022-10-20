Here's how you can cast your vote in northwestern Ontario's municipal elections

Election day is coming up on Monday Oct. 24, but many municipalities have their online voting portals open now.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario says there will be 417 municipal elections held in the province on Oct. 24, and more than half — 217 — have decided to use online or phone voting. That's up from 175 municipalities four years ago.

In northwestern Ontario, about a dozen have opted to scrap in-person ballot boxes and go with either internet voting, phone voting, or a combination of the two. Thunder Bay has three options, online, in-person or over the phone, and this week introduced drive-through voting.

Experts and advocates say that generally, more choice is better when it comes to voting options, but some are worried that going tech-only could make it difficult for vulnerable people to vote.

Scroll down through the list to find your community and see what your options are:

Internet, telephone, in-person voting

Internet and phone

Internet only

In person, paper ballot

No election required, all candidates acclaimed