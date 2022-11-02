Flu shot availability opened up in Ontario yesterday, and health officials are urging people to get vaccinated right away, as they begin to see an early start to the usual flu season.

In Thunder Bay, the health unit says it's already seeing an increasing number of flu cases in the last two weeks.

"Flu is a serious disease that results in hospitalizations and deaths every year in Ontario," said Dr. Janet Demille, the medical officer of health with the health unit .

"With COVID-19 and other viruses still circulating and the health care system under tremendous strain, it is particularly important that people protect themselves and others," she continued in a media release on Monday.

This is the first batch of vaccines available to the general public. Previous immunization efforts were reserved for individuals considered high-risk.

The province is also encouraging COVID-19 booster shots, saying it is safe to get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

"Getting your flu shot as early as you can helps keep each other and our most vulnerable loved ones healthy," Health Minister Sylvia Jones said.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone six months and older, and the bivalent booster to those 12 and older.

The health unit says people at higher risk should get their flu shot as soon as possible.

High risk people include, people 65 years old or older, people with chronic illnesses, children 6 months to 4 years old, pregnant people, and Indigenous people.

Some experts say it's difficult to predict the severity of the upcoming flu season, but trends in Australia from this year could offer some clues.

Australia's seasons occur at the opposite time from North America's, and that typically provides an idea of what to expect. CBC News previously reported that data from that country's Department of Health and Aged Care shows infections were higher this year than the five-year-average, with cases spiking early in the season.

Where to get a flu shot in Thunder Bay and district communities

As of yesterday, people at higher risk can walk in for a flu shot at the TBDHU COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the CLE grounds in the city, even if they don't need a COVID-19 vaccine.

This clinic will also continue to offer flu vaccines to children under 5 and their accompanying family members, according to the health unit.

Residents in district communities should contact their community's health care provider or a pharmacy to access the flu vaccine, according to the health unit.

The TBDHU said it will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics in district communities and is planning additional clinics in the Thunder Bay area to offer flu shots to those at highest risk and COVID-19 boosters to everyone who is eligible.

Check the TBDHU Getting the Flu Shot page for more details.

In the northwest, people can book a flu shot appointment through the Northwestern Health Unit by visiting its website.

Other ways to avoid the flu

Other ways to avoid the flu