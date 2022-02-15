'Here Kitty': Man records mother lynx and four babies on road north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Brian Edwards makes the drive to and from Lappe, Ont., every day, when he commutes to his job in Thunder Bay.

Edwards said he has seen some interesting wildlife over the years, but the five wild cats he saw on Jan. 31, 2022 got his full attention.

"I usually expect to see some form of wildlife, but I wasn't expecting to see five bobcats kind of hanging out on the side of the road." he said. "So I I pulled out my my cell phone and started recording and it was pretty cool."

In the video, the cats – a mother and four kittens – can be seen bounding off the road, over the snowbank and into the snow.

A young lynx peers from behind a snowbank as Brian Edwards films its family near Lappe, Ont. (Brian Edwards/Submitted)

One brave kitten stands on the bank looking at the man filming them.

Edwards can be heard coaxing them to stick around by saying "Hi little kittie."

It doesn't work.

"You could see the mom kind of hanging back to make sure that I wasn't a threat," said Edwards. "I walked along the side of the road near the snow bank, and I started recording some of her kids kind of hanging out and going back in towards the bush as the mom was cautiously looking at me."

Although Edwards believed the animals to be bobcats, CBC showed the video to Thunder Bay trapper Mark Deans, who has observed hundreds of wild cats.

"Those are lynx," said Deans. "The ear tufts are the telling sign."

The four lynx kittens and mama head for the bush while being videotaped by Brian Edwards. (Brian Edwards/Submitted)

Deans said there are more bobcats in the northwest than ever before, but they have much smaller ear tufts.

Deans noted lynx and bobcat are often mistaken for each other in the same way wolf and coyote are.

Whatever the case, Brian Edwards said he was happy to get to see the animals and share the sighting.

"I know I have wild cats on my property just because their tracks are pretty obvious," said Edwards. "But this was the first time in a couple of years that I've actually seen one really close. So it was really cool."