Inquest into death of 59-year-old at Hemlo mine scheduled to start later this month

A coroner's inquest probing the death of a worker at a northwestern Ontario mine nearly three years ago is expected to take place later this month.

Dr. Michael Wilson, the regional supervising coroner for the north region, on Monday announced that the inquest into the death of Eulogio Gutierrez will start on Nov. 16.

The 59-year-old died from injuries sustained while working underground at the Hemlo mine near Marathon on Nov. 27, 2017.

The inquest is expected to last four days and have testimony from five witnesses. The inquest room will not be open to the public but proceedings will be accessible by video conference.

Dr. Jennifer Tang will be the presiding inquest coroner.

A coroner's inquest is mandatory when a death occurs at a mine.