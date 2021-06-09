Emergency landing of helicopter involved in fighting forest fire under investigation

The pilot of a helicopter involved in efforts to fight forest fires was injured when the aircraft went down near Nipigon earlier this week.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a commercially operated helicopter contracted by the ministry was involved in the incident, when it attempted to make an emergency landing early Monday evening.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the helicopter lost control at 900 metres, colliding with the ground just over 20 kilometres northeast of Nipigon.

The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was rescued by a different helicopter. The nature of the injuries was not disclosed, but they were described as serious.

The helicopter was substantially damaged as a result of the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is deploying a team of investigators.