Former Thunder Bay, Ont., city councillor due back in court Monday on attempted murder charge

A former Thunder Bay city councillor facing a charge of attempted murder is due back in court on Monday.

Larry Hebert was charged in November after an incident on a Vickers Street South home.

Police at the time said a male had attacked another person in the home. The victim, who police said was also threatened, fled the house and called 911 from a neighbouring residence.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban.

During a brief court proceeding on Thursday, defence counsel told court a release plan for Hebert was being finalized.

The former councillor was then remanded back into custody, and is scheduled to next appear in court on Monday.

Hebert served three terms on city council, and was defeated in the last municipal election.