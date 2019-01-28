Larry Hebert back in court on Friday

A former Thunder Bay city councillor facing a charge of attempted murder will be back in court on Friday.

The charge against Larry Hebert stems from an incident at a Vickers Street South home in November.

Police at the time said a male had attacked another person inside the home. The victim, who police said was also threatened, was able to flee and call 911 from a neighbouring house.

Hebert's matter will be back in Thunder Bay court on Friday to be spoken to.

He remains in custody.

Hebert served three terms on city council ... and was defeated in last year's municipal election.

