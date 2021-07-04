Heat warning for northwestern Ontario remains in effect Sunday

A heat warning remains in effect for most of northwestern Ontario, but Environment Canada said Sunday that relief is on its way.

The heat warning remains in place Sunday for the following areas:

The City of Thunder Bay.

Atikokan

Dryden

Ignace

Fort Frances

Rainy Lake

Pickle Lake

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout

Webequie

Attawapiskat

Sandy Lake

Pikangikum

Kenora

Nipigon

Marathon

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Environment Canada said temperatures in those areas are expected to reach 30 to 34 C, with humidex values ranging from the mid-30s to near 40 C.

However, the agency said a cold front is expected to track east across northwestern Ontario over the course of Sunday night and Monday, bringing a reprieve from the heat.

In a media release issued Friday, the City of Thunder Bay asked residents to check in with vulnerable friends, neighbours, and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties due to the extreme heat.

If a resident sees someone on the street who is in need of outreach assistance due to the heat, they can call SOS at 620-7678.

Shelter services are also available at the Salvation Army at 545 Cumberland St. N., and Shelter House at 420 George Street. Local outreach workers have bus tickets available for anyone who needs to travel to a shelter.

For medical emergencies, call 911.

Air quality warnings have also been issued for the Kenora, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sandy Lake and Pikangikum areas due to smoke from forest fires.