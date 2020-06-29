Heat wave to keep northwestern Ontario temperatures high until the weekend

Regions of northwestern Ontario dealing with high daytime and overnight temperatures likely won't see any relief until the weekend, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said.

"There's a huge ridge of high pressure building … through the central part of the continent," Peter Kimbell said Monday. "Basically, from the midwest of the U.S. all the way up through northwestern Ontario, so that's got a lot of hot air associated with it."

"That warm air is extending way up north."

Kimbell said heat warnings are in effect for some areas of northwestern Ontario, as well as southeastern Manitoba.

"The pattern is the same for both," he said. "Very warm temperatures, with highs in the low 30s, for the most part."

Overnight lows, meanwhile, aren't dropping lower than about 18 degrees in northwestern Ontario, which is what's prompting the heat warnings.

"For heat warnings for northwestern Ontario, it has to be a minimum of two days of 29 or higher and an overnight low of 18 or higher, Kimbell said. "If peoples' bodies can't cool off sufficiently overnight, that's when the risk to people from heat is highest."

While the heat warnings are in effect for many areas of the northwest – including Geraldton, Hornepayne, Kenora, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Fort Frances, Dryden, Big Trout Lake, and Attawapiskat – there isn't a warning in place currently for Thunder Bay, or some communities further east.

"Lake Nipigon is a big refrigerator, Lake Superior is an even big refrigerator so areas around the lakes will be cooler," Kimbell said. "But otherwise, it's going to be warm across the board in northwestern Ontario."

He noted he expects some weather records will likely be set "here and there," but overall, these temperatures aren't unusual for the region at this time of year.

"What is probably a bit more unusual is the duration of this particular heat wave," he said, adding the temperatures in some areas will likely stay high through to the upcoming weekend.