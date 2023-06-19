Extreme heat in northwestern Ontario prompts warnings from Environment Canada

Environment Canada is advising some residents of northwestern Ontario to do their best to keep cool as temperatures rise.

The weather agency has issued heat warnings for several parts of the region, including:

Dryden;

Ignace;

Fort Frances;

Rainy Lake;

Fort Severn;

Kenora;

Pickle Lake;

Wunnummin Lake;

Webequie;

Red Lake;

Ear Falls;

Pikangikum, and

Sioux Lookout.

Temperatures in those areas are expected to hit about 30 C in the coming days, and drop to the mid-to-high teens overnight.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada said. "The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place."

Trudy Kidd, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said southerly winds are bringing hot, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico up to northern Ontario.

"This is a really low, slow moving system that we've got," she said. "The air is just allowed to keep warming, and we're not getting that fresh northwesterly air soon, so that's why it's lasting a few days."

Meanwhile, much of the region is still seeing the effects of forest fire smoke. Special air quality statements have also been issued for several areas, including Webequie, Pickle Lake, and Wunnummin Lake.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in northwestern Ontario will continue to affect the area [Monday] and will result in deteriorated air quality," Environment Canada said. "Poor air quality may continue through Tuesday."

There were about 30 forest fires burning in the region as of Monday morning, according to Ontario's forest fire map.

Sioux Lookout 7 continues to burn north of Cat Lake First Nation, and is about 16,000 hectares in size; the fire is listed as not under control.

Other fires of note include:

Nipigon 13, west of Ogoki Lake, about 3,000 hectares, not under control;

Nipigon 19, northwest of Ogoki Lake, about 450 hectares, not under control;

Red Lake 28, 50 kilometres north of Lac Seul First Nation, about 4,200 hectares, not under control, and

Red Lake 32, burning on an island 20 kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation, 387 hectares, being observed.

The fire hazard remains high to extreme in much of the region, although the Kenora, Red Lake, and parts of the Sioux Lookout sectors have moderate to low hazards due to recent rainfall.

The heat wave, Kidd said, is "not going to help" the forest fire situation by any means.

"The forest fires really need rain to help douse them out and this heat, I think, just adds more fuel to the fire," she said. "I hope we get some rain in the forecast."

"Right now, Kenora has a heat warning and we're seeing a slight chance of showers on Wednesday and Wednesday night, possibly on the weekend, and Thunder Bay looks dry."