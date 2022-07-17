Heat warnings in place for much of northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of northwestern Ontario, with temperatures expected to reach about 30 C Sunday and Monday, with humidex values near 36.

And little relief will come overnight, with lows dropping to about 18 C, the weather agency said.

The heat warnings, which were issued Sunday, cover much of the region, including:

Atikokan

Dryden

Ignace

Fort Frances

Webequie

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Kenora

Red lake

Pickle Lake

Sandy Lake

Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout

As well as surrounding areas.

Environment Canada warned people in those areas to watch for the effects of heat illness — swelling, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke — and drink plenty of water.

People are also advised to seek cool places, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

The heat wave is expected to last into Monday, Environment Canada said.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect for the Pikangikum and Sandy Lake area on Sunday, with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail possible in the afternoon.