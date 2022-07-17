Heat warnings in place for much of northwestern Ontario
Temperatures of about 30 C expected Sunday, Monday
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of northwestern Ontario, with temperatures expected to reach about 30 C Sunday and Monday, with humidex values near 36.
And little relief will come overnight, with lows dropping to about 18 C, the weather agency said.
The heat warnings, which were issued Sunday, cover much of the region, including:
- Atikokan
- Dryden
- Ignace
- Fort Frances
- Webequie
- Geraldton
- Manitouwadge
- Hornepayne
- Kenora
- Red lake
- Pickle Lake
- Sandy Lake
- Pikangikum
- Sioux Lookout
As well as surrounding areas.
Environment Canada warned people in those areas to watch for the effects of heat illness — swelling, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke — and drink plenty of water.
People are also advised to seek cool places, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
The heat wave is expected to last into Monday, Environment Canada said.
A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect for the Pikangikum and Sandy Lake area on Sunday, with heavy rain, damaging winds and hail possible in the afternoon.