Heat warnings in effect for some parts of northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for some parts of northwestern Ontario, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-30s with the humidex on Sunday.

The warnings are in effect for the following areas:

Big Trout Lake

Sachigo Lake

Dryden

Ignace

Kenora

Lake Nipigon

Pickle Lake

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Sandy Lake

Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout

Environment Canada said temperatures will reach a minimum of about 20 C, and a maximum of 30 C (and stretch into the mid-30s with the humidex).

The heat will remain until early next week; Environment Canada said a cold front is expected to track across the region on Monday night, and into Tuesday morning, bringing relief from the heat.

Some of the areas subject to the heat warnings are also under air quality statements due to smoke from forest fires: they include the Big Trout Lake, Sachigo Lake, Lake Nipigon, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum and Sioux Lookout areas.

Risks, Environment Canada said, are highest for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Restricted fire zone expand

People are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place as much as possible, and check on older family members, friends, and neighbours; never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

An air quality statement has also been issued for the Geraldton, Manitouwadge and Hornepayne area on Sunday; that area is not under a heat warning, however.

Extreme fire hazard in the region has also led the province to expand the restricted fire zone in northwestern Ontario to include the Thunder Bay district, as well as portions of the Nipigon district, Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

The restricted fire zone was already in place for the Kenora, Fort Frances, and Dryden districts, and portions of the Sioux Lookout and Red Lake districts.

Due to the restricted fire zone, all outdoor fires are banned in those areas until further notice, and while portable gas stoves are still permitted, they must be used with extreme care, AFFES said.

As of Sunday, there were more than 60 forest fires burning in the region.

Crews continued suppression efforts on the Kenora 51 fire, which was listed at not under control and just over 46,000 hectares on Sunday.

The fire is burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, and 20 fire crews and 13 helicopters have been assigned to it, AFFES said.

Crews were also working on Red Lake 68, which was not under control at 4,700 hectares on Sunday. The fire is located southeast of Pringle Lake, about 55 kilometres northeast of Red Lake.