Environment Canada, public health unit, urge caution as heat, humidity blankets northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada and the Northwestern Health Unit are reminding people to be careful as a hot, humid air mass over parts of northwestern Ontario will make it feel like 40 C in some areas.

The weather office has issued heat warnings for a number of communities stretching from the Ontario-Manitoba border to the Superior West region surrounding Thunder Bay. The city itself was not under a heat warning Monday.

Temperatures were forecasted to be in the high-20s to low-30s on Monday. With the humidity, Environment Canada said it would feel like the high-30s in most areas. The exceptions were Fort Frances and Rainy River, where the humidex was forecasted to be 43 C.

The hot, humid weather means people should take extra precautions, especially young people and seniors, along with those with chronic illnesses, and people who are homeless, under-housed or spend a lot of time outdoors, said Kit Young-Hoon, the medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit.

"The most important thing, of course, is just ... [to] make efforts to keep cool," she said. "Plan ahead, think about what you're going to be doing during the day, think about where you might want to stay or spend your time."

She said a number of locations can provide a reprieve from the heat, including community centres, libraries and other air conditioned buildings, as well as outdoor spots, such as beaches and lakes.

Young-Hoon also advised people to drink plenty of water, along with avoiding caffeine and alcohol. She also made a number of other recommendations, including:

Finding a cool place, such as a community centre or library, especially if your house heats up

Keeping your house as cool as possible, including drawing curtains and avoiding cooking

Wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and applying sunscreen

Avoiding strenuous work or exercise

Young-Hoon also said people should check on children, neighbours and pets. The weather office also said people and pets should not be left in parked vehicles.

Most places should see temperatures start to cool Tuesday, said Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. However communities near the Manitoba and Minnesota borders are expected to remain hot and humid.

Severe thunderstorms

The muggy conditions also have forecasters watching for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, Cheng said.

"These thunderstorms can bring strong [wind] gusts, gusts of 110 kilometres-per-hour are possible and that means damaging gusts so things can be tossed around if they aren't secured," he said. "The other threat is the large hail we can expect from these storms."

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were in effect across the western parts of the region Monday.

Cheng said conditions could also spawn tornadoes.

"With these particular thunderstorms that are moving through northwestern Ontario later today, we expect that there is the potential that the thunderstorms can produce a tornado," he said.

"We certainly don't want to rule that out and we'll be monitoring the situation very closely."