Heat warning issued for some parts of northwest

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for some parts of northwestern Ontario.

Temperatures in several areas are expected to hit around 30 C on Thursday, and remain high through the weekend.

Humidex values, meanwhile, will likely reach the mid-to-upper 30s, Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile, overnight lows will remain at about 20 C, providing little relief from the heat.

The heat warnings affect the following areas:

Atikokan

Big Trout Lake

Sachigo Lake

Dryden

Ignace

Fort Hope

Fort Frances

Rainy Lake

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Kenora

Pickle Lake

Lake Nipigon

Fort Albany

Red Lake

Ear Falls

Sandy Lake

Pikangikum

Sioux Lookout

Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive in the area on Monday.

Environment Canada advises people in those areas to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, and never leave people or animals inside a parked vehicle.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors are most at-risk during a heat wave, Environment Canada said.