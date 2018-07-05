The executive director of St. John Ambulance in northwestern Ontario says with rising summer air temperatures, people in the region need to be mindful of overheating.

Diana Sustawenko says in recent years they have been seeing an increase in calls to treat people suffering from heat stroke.

Sustawenko said with outdoor events like Thunder Bay's Blue Festival approaching, a little prevention can go a long way.

"Build up your heat tolerance," said Sustawenko. "So don't go to Blues Fest and sit in the sun for 6 hours at a time. Move yourself into the shade at the first chance that you can and stay there for a good half hour to an hour. Always dress for the weather. Don't wear black, wear white coloured clothing and breathable fabrics that allow you to stay cool."

Sustawenko said most people know about the harm that can be caused by the rays of the sun. She said they tend to forget to protect themselves from the heat.

"We often find that extreme heat, or over-exertion in hot weather, is what leads to heat related illnesses," she said. "And they can range from heat cramps, which aren't quite so bad, to heat stroke, which is really a life threatening condition."

Sustawkeno said heat cramps are usually painful muscle cramps in your legs or in your stomach. And they occur due to excessive sweating.

She said heat exhaustion is the next step and it's a more serious condition as the individual as actually lost fluid due to excessive sweating.

Sustawenko said some of the signs of heat exhaustion include excessive sweating, dilated pupils, dizziness, blurred vision and it can trun into having signs of shock, including cold, clammy skin.

She said signs of heat stroke include laboured breathing, a rapid pulse and skin that is hot to the touch.

Sustawenko said any one with advanced heat stroke symptoms should seek medical attention.

She noted drinking lots of water and avoiding alcohol is a proven way to help fend off heat stroke. Yes she said people sometimes get caught up in an activity or beautiful day, and forget what the sun can do.

"I think people get out there and enjoy the warm weather and they don't really stop to realize that 'I've been out here too long and I haven't been drinking as much water as I should have'," Sustawenko said. "And before you know it, (heat stroke) is happening."