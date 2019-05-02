Thunder Bay man, 30, thanks paramedics, wife for saving his life during heart attack last year

A Thunder Bay man said "thank you" today to the paramedics who helped save his life a year ago. The CBC's Heather Kitching was there. 6:58

A 30-year-old man and his wife thanked officials with the Superior North Emergency Medical Service (EMS), as well as Thunder Bay Fire Rescue for helping to save his life after a sudden cardiac arrest last year.

One year ago, on Wednesday, May 1, 2018. paramedics and firefighters responded to a call for a witnessed heart attack involving 30-year-old Nathan Forte, Superior North EMS stated in a written release Wednesday.

"I remember going to work on the 30th. It was very warm in the building and I was sweating quite a bit," Forte explained.

Wife Alex Larson realized 'something was wrong'

"I had a good day at work and then I came home, put my feet up and rested for about three hours," he said, and then he was "waking up in emergency."

Forte had been complaining "all evening that he wasn't feel great," said his wife, Alex Larson, added he was making a "gurgling, rattling noise" while resting on the couch.

When she asked him to repeat himself and there was no response, she said she "realized something was wrong."

"I went over to him and sat him up on the couch and he had vomited and his eyes had rolled back," Larson said. "I grabbed my phone, I called 911 and explained to them what was happening. She had told me to keep him on his side ... and at that point I noticed the tips of his ears started to turn blue."

Larson heard 'nothing', no heartbeat in Forte's chest

She said she rolled him onto his back and listen to his chest and heard "nothing." She began CPR, which she continued until paramedics arrived.

Soon firefighters also converged on the home and took over the CPR, which allowed paramedics to begin resuscitation measures, such as applying the cardiac monitor and initiating an I.V. to provide access in case medication was to be needed.

"We determined that Nathan was without vital signs and there are protocols we have to follow," Rob Plummer, a Superior EMS advance care paramedic, explained. "We all had a job and we stuck to it."

5 shocks to regain pulse, CPR from Larson made the difference

Plummer said after Forte was defibrillated numerous times, and given anti-arrhythmic medications in unison with CPR, and had regained a pulse by the time he arrived at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences emergency department.

"We shocked him multiple times ... but I think in total it was about five shocks before we actually were able to restore a pulse and keep it there. We were perplexed to why he was in that position," Plummer said.

He said the "pivotal turning point moment" was Larson's quick action to perform CPR because it gave paramedics an extra few minutes to get to their home.

"If she hadn't, the outcome would have absolutely been different," Plummer said. " Seven minutes without any sort of CPR would have not had the same sort of happy day we are having right now."