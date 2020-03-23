Hospice Northwest urges messages of appreciation for healthcare workers

Hospice Northwest is urging people in northwestern Ontario to send online messages of appreciation to healthcare workers.

It's launched the hashtag #BRAVEHEARTSTBAY, and it's encouraging people to make videos and drawings with their children and share them on social media.

The campaign was inspired by the experience of the organization's executive director, Cherie Kok, said Melissa McClement, the fund development consultant for Hospice Northwest.

Kok is in the midst of a 14-day quarantine after a trip and has found herself unable to visit her mother in her long-term care home at precisely the moment when her mother's health has begun to decline rapidly, McClement explained.

"So the staff are FaceTiming Cherie as much as possible and trying to help her be at ease knowing her mother really could use her at this time," she said.

"So really, Cherie came up with the idea – like how do we thank these people who are going above and beyond?"

Kok's struggle is shared by many people who can't currently visit loved ones in hospital or in care homes, McClement said – noting that Hospice Northwest's own volunteers have had to find other ways to provide support to clients, including phoning them and making cards.

"This is happening because we can't put any of that population at risk," she said.

"We just tried to flip it and just be very thankful and appreciative of the health care workers that are holding these people's hands and are around them when their loved ones cannot be."