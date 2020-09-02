Directors of education and medical officers of health across northern Ontario say they're working together to keep students, teachers, and staff safe as schools reopen.

Schools have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but classes across the region will be resuming this month.

"With schools reopening, many are experiencing mixed emotions," the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said in a media release. "Families, educators and support staff, and students young and old, may all feel a combination of relief, fear, pride, worry, and excitement."

"We all share in this experience, and all our varied emotions are valid. We also all share a common aim — our unwavering commitment to protect our students and our entire school community from COVID-19."

The health unit shared 10 rules for what it said is "the first-ever modern-day school reopening in the midst of a global pandemic."

The rules are:

Keep schools safe by keeping COVID-19 out of the community through following health guidelines set out by health units.

Make COVID-19 screening part of daily routines by making symptom checks or using a self-assessment tool a daily habit.

Stay home if experiencing any symptoms.

Have a backup plan, as things can change quickly with COVID-19.

Discuss different age-appropriate scenarios so young students know how to handle them if they arise (for example, situations related to masks, distancing, touchless greetings, or handwashing).

Stay informed by reading pandemic-related information provided by school boards and health units on their websites and social media feeds.

Be prepared with non-medical masks when returning to school, and follow school policies on what students should bring, and what schools are supplying.

Get involved by making suggestions and sharing observations with schools when unexpected situations arise.

Students, parents, staff and teachers may feel alone, and should remember to take care of themselves if they need clinical information or mental health support.

And finally, practice kindness and patience toward others.

"Back-to-school planning usually involves families getting the needed supplies and readjusting to school routines," the health unit said. "This year, it also involves doing things in new ways and preparing students for what to expect at school."

"Following the simple yet powerful COVID-19 Basic Rules for Safe Schools will go a long way to getting us through the school year safely together."