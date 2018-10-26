Thunder Bay health unit's 'final offer' unacceptable, nurses union says

The union representing striking public health nurses says the health unit's comments about an offer made earlier in October is a "mischaracterization of the facts of the strike."

Public health nurses at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) have been on strike since Oct. 16.

On Friday, the TBDHU said in a written statement that an offer to the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), which represents the 58 striking public health nurses, was made at the end of mediation on Oct. 15.

The offer "included increased wages and improved benefits and did not request any concessions in return. The offer was fair and recognized the financial constraints and fiscal reality we face, while at the same time addressing some of ONA's stated concerns," the TBDHU said, adding that it requested a counter-proposal from the ONA which has not arrived yet.

However, later Friday, the ONA said the TBDHU presented the offer "fully aware that our members could not accept it."

The ONA said it has requested more talks with the TBDHU several times since the strike began, and each request has been rejected.