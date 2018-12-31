Thunder Bay health unit offering more walk-in flu shot clinics in 2019

Public health officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the district health unit will offer flu shots at two additional walk-in clinics that will be held in the new year.

The clinics are primarily for families with children under five years old who have not yet received their flu shot this winter but the Thunder Bay District Health Unit says they are open for children aged six months to 17 years.

According to a written release from the health unit, an increase in the number of reported cases of influenza in children this year is behind the decision to open the two extra clinics.

"This year the dominant circulating flu strain, H1N1, is associated with a higher burden of illness among children than among adults," the health unit's manager of infectious disease, Diana Gowanlock, stated. "Keeping this in mind, it's not too late for children to be immunized as the flu season can last into January."

The two additional walk-in clinics will take place at the health unit's main office on Balmoral Street in Thunder Bay starting at 9 a.m., and running until noon on Jan. 3, as well as on Jan. 10. No appointment is needed.

The health unit said that, while most pharmacies in Ontario are offering flu shots to those with an provincial health card, children under the age of five have fewer options and can only be immunized by a health care provider.