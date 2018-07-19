Skip to Main Content
Healing Walk may impact Nipigon Bridge traffic Thursday morning: OPP

OPP are advising people they may experience delays if travelling in the Nipigon area on Thursday morning.

Walk expected to reach the bridge at about 10 a.m.

Motorists travelling in the area of Nipigon, or crossing the Nipigon River Bridge, are being advised to expect possible delays on Thursday morning as the Healing Walk passes through the area. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

The Healing Walk — which is being hosted by Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation — is travelling through the area, and is expected to reach the Nipigon River Bridge at about 10 a.m.

OPP say the walk may cause periodic delays to traffic travelling along Highway 11/17, or crossing the bridge itself.

The walk began July 15 at the Ginoogaming First Nation Powwow Grounds, and will finish on July 21 at Fort William First Nation.

The walk is being dedicated to a different issue each day, including drug and alcohol addiction, cancer, missing women and men, residential school survivors, suicide, and racism.

