Man involved in head-on collision on Thunder Bay's south side dies: police

A 27-year-old Thunder Bay man involved in a motor vehicle collision earlier this week has died, police in the northwestern Ontario city announced Wednesday.

The collision occurred Monday at about 11 p.m. on Waterloo Street, south of Cameron Street.

Police said the man was driving a GMC Jimmy southbound on Waterloo Street.

The Jimmy crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound Dodge Ram.

Initially, police said the man suffered serious injuries, but on Sept.11 police issued a media release saying the man had died of his injuries.

His next of kin has been notified, but his name is not being released, police stated.

The driver of the Ram, a 27-year-old woman, was also injured, but not seriously, police said.

Investigation into the collision continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 807-684-1276, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.