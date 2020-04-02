Head of Northwestern Health Unit addresses risks of travelling as COVID-19 cases rise across provinces

The head of the Northwestern Health Unit is asking residents in the region to assess the "risk and benefits" of travelling domestically as COVID-19 cases rise across the country.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon said in a press conference on Tuesday that the health unit is monitoring the rise in COVID-19 numbers in the province, and within the Winnipeg Health Authority area, and is looking closely at whether those recommendations should change.

"I think at this point, individuals need to be aware of the risk if they choose to travel domestically, they need to think about why they are travelling and the risks and benefits of travelling and perhaps consider not travelling if they feel that the risk outweighs the benefits," she said.

As of Tuesday, three-quarters of Manitoba's nearly 400 active COVD-19 cases are in Winnipeg, about 200 kilometres west of Kenora, Ont., and two more deaths were announced Monday, bringing the provincial total to 18.

As of Tuesday, Ontario reported an additional 478 cases of COVID-19, the most on any single day since May 2. Of the confirmed cases in the province, nine are reported to be in northwestern Ontario by NWHU, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, and the Sioux Lookout First Nation Health Authority.

Young Hoon said the health unit is encouraging the public to continue following the usual COVID-19 prevention measures while travelling, such as wearing masks and following good hand hygiene. She added that public transit and situations where physical distancing becomes difficult should be avoided.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon, chief medical officer of the Northwestern Health Unit, says residents in the region should think twice before travelling domestically as COVID-19 cases rise across the country. (Northwestern Health Unit)

"When they return from travelling, they should self-monitor for 14 days after travel for symptoms of COVID-19. And if they feel that they have been at a high risk of getting COVID-19, perhaps they've been exposed in a situation where there may have been cases, they should self isolate for 14 days after that exposure," she said.

Despite recent cases reported within the northwestern region, Young Hoon doesn't consider the uptick an indication of a second wave in the area.

"We've only seen a few individual cases. There's not been an indication of transmission up to this point anyway. So I wouldn't call this a second wave in the Northwestern Health Unit. For what's happening in southern Ontario, again, that's really challenging to see," she said.

Young Hoon added that the goal from the "health sector perspective" moving forward is to manage and control any increase.