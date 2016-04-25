One person has been sent to hospital after a vehicle fire on Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, according to officials from the Thunder Bay Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a report of a "loader on fire" with flame and heavy black smoke coming from the engine compartment of a loader excavator.

A written release Tuesday stated that "a large plume of smoke could be seen by responding crews from several miles away."

Officials said the fire did not threaten adjacent buildings, but they did save several vehicles from the spreading flames.

Firefighters applied medical aid to a worker on scene who had attempted to extinguish the fire, but suffered smoke inhalation in the process, the release stated.

Paramedics were called to the scene to assist firefighters with the patient and took the worker to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze was due to mechanical issues within the engine compartment.

The vehicle was left on site in the care of the owners.