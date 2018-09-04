30-year-old Thunder Bay man dies after cliff jumping at Hawkeye Lake
Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Thunder Bay was fatally injured over the Labour Day long weekend after cliff jumping on Hawkeye Lake on Saturday.
Two men decided to jump from a cliff on Saturday evening
Police said two men decided to jump from a cliff that was situated on Hawkeye Lake when one of them suffered critical injuries upon hitting the water.
A 30-year-old man was transported to the Thunder Bay hospital where he was pronounced deceased.