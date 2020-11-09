Hopes high that injured hawk found near Thunder Bay will take to the skies again soon

The man who rescued an injured rough-legged hawk near Thunder Bay on the weekend is hopeful the bird will soon be taking to the skies again.

Sam DePaola came across the hawk near C Line Road on Sunday morning, and he immediately knew something was off.

"[Sunday] morning, I was going deer hunting, and just along the field, it was just sunup, I came across this hawk," DePaola said. "He's sitting low on the tree, and he let me get close, literally 50 feet. And they don't do that."

The hawk eventually flew away, perching again a short distance away. DePaola continued on with his day, but then came across the same hawk at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

"There's no way a hawk sits in the middle of a road," he said.

DePaola wrapped the hawk up in a blanket — the hawk was calm as he cradled it in the blanket and brought it back to his truck — and brought it to his girlfriend's house nearby.

"She's got a chicken coop here that's not being used, so we put in there," he said. "I started feeding it scraps of deer meat and water."

"Even when it grabbed me … usually those talons, they'll go right through you," DePaola said. "But it didn't have much strength, and when I started to feed it, it would just barely, barely pick at it."

The hawk's condition improved over the next hour and Monday morning the hawk was "pretty lively."

"He's eating good and his strength is there," DePaola said. "When he pecks at me now, it's 'ouch.'"

Still, DePaola wanted to make sure the hawk was all right and brought it to Jenn Salo at Thunderbird Raptor Rescue for a check-up on Monday.

Sam DePaola in the chicken coop the injured hawk spent the night after he found it on Sunday. The hawk was pretty lively as of Monday morning, DePaola said. (Sam DePaola/Provided)

"She is going to just kind of look it over and make sure nothing's broken," he said. "I don't think it is, because I've been through the bird. The wings are nice, the feet are nice."

DePaola has some experience with injured hawks, and getting them help. In the past, he's come across a few, including one that conservation officers believed may have had a concussion.

He said that's a possibility with the hawk he found this weekend, as is dehydration.

Whatever the case may be, DePaola is hopeful the hawk will once again take flight, and he'll have a hand in that.

"I told [Salo] I want to bring this bird back and be the releaser," he said.