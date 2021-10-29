Getting scared is all part of Halloween.

From the creative and intense costumes to the usual horror movie marathons and carving pumpkins, it's a time to get silly and weird.

But for people in Thunder Bay, it's also time to show off their best decorations and to create elaborate set ups for their neighbours to come check out.

These haunted houses have been popping up all over the city and being highlighted and posted on a Facebook page called "Thunder Bay's Spookiest Houses"

One of the people with these impressive set-ups is Steve Jarvis.

Jarvis, with the help of his partner Phoenix Schweitz, has been decorating his home on Ridgeway Street and going all out with it for the past few years, with a different theme for each year. This year, the theme at Jarvis' is "Carnevil".

"We decorate our house like this for Halloween because we love Halloween," Jarvis said. "We love the kids, teenagers and seniors that come and they just enjoy it and they have a good night."

"And with the past year and a half or so that we've had, it's nice to see people get out and enjoy it."

Noah Fugere stands in front of the entrance to the "Trail of Purgatory." (Jasmine Kabatay/CBC)

The set up at Jarvis' place starts from the driveway, where they have games on the sides for children and people to play while they wait in line to view the main attraction in the garage.

The garage is transformed into a short labyrinth filled with animatronics that move and make lots of sounds, lights, more scary sounds, and an environment that is filled with the spirit of Halloween.

"We love scaring people. We love the scaring, the screaming and the laughter that follows that. It's our best feedback," Jarvis said.

But while Jarvis has been doing this for a few years, there are also newcomers to the world of haunted houses.

Haunted houses are creeping up in Thunder Bay, and people are dying to see them. (Jasmine Kabatay/CBC News)

Noah Fugere is in charge of the Trail of Purgatory on Pennock Drive, and has loved Halloween and scary stuff for as long as he can remember. Fugere started his haunted trail in 2020 after seeing other displays on YouTube.

"I found that so interesting. So I pitched the idea to my parents and they said go for it, if you can maintain it and if you can withstand it, go ahead," Fugere said.

"We did half our yard, or a quarter of a yard here. and we did it and we love it. Everyone else loves it, bringing the community together. Everyone's enjoying it."

A look at the "spider tunnel" from Noah Fugere's Trail of Purgatory. (Jasmine Kabatay/CBC)

Fugere's set up brings people to multiple themed areas in the yard, including a spider tunnel, a graveyard, a space inspired by Area 51, and more.

While the displays at Fugere's and Jarvis' are impressive, there's a lot of work and money that goes into creating these spooky worlds.

Both Fugere and Jarvis have spent about $5,000 on their display items and animatronics. They also tend to begin the set up for these places earlier, with Jarvis starting in July and Fugere beginning in August.

Their hard work is worth it though, with long lines for the nights they're open and people waiting to get a chance for a scare.

A set up in Steve Jarvis' front yard includes games for people to play while they wait in line to get a chance at walking through the garage set up. (Jasmine Kabatay/CBC)

Carol Audet is one of those scare-goers. She went to Jarvis' set up with her nephews and says it was her second time going to that location. She says she's been going to these haunted houses every year, and chooses the houses from the Facebook page.

"I just love the spirit people have for celebrating these kinds of holidays," said Audet.

"They put in so much work. It's just beautiful. It has a nice theme, it has the circus theme, and lots of thought goes into it. Lots of work, it's so impressive."

Both Jarvis and Fugere will be having their setups open and ready for walkthroughs for the Halloween weekend, with many more being posted on Thunder Bay's Spookiest Houses Facebook page.