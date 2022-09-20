A historic Thunder Bay-built Coast Guard vessel will host a terrifying Halloween tale next month.

Haunted Harbour at the Alexander Henry is scheduled to run Oct. 14-15, and 20-22, and will see live actors brought on board to tell the psychological horror story of a sailor who never really left the ship.

Attendees will find themselves on a guided haunted walk through the cramped corridors of the Alexander Henry, which was built in 1958 and served on the Great Lakes from 1959 to 1985.

The ship, which has since been decommissioned, is currently docked at Pool 6 at Thunder Bay's marina.

It's the type of event the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society, which owns the Alexander Henry, has considered hosting for some time, president Charlie Brown said.

"It can be extremely spooky," Brown said of the Alexander Henry. "I'm in here in the winter time, when all the lights are off and it's extremely cold inside. And with the ice up against the side of the ship, it bangs and booms, and there's all kinds of interesting things that are going on just on a regular basis."

"So when these guys set up, I'm sure it's even going to be even more."

The event will see actors bring an original psychological horror story to life in the ship's cramped interior. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Thunder Bay's Dark Chill Productions is in charge of the event itself, including writing the story, which takes a more-psychological approach to horror, said Erik Lehtinen.

"We're trying to encompass local history as well," he said. "We're also going to be going on the (brill) buses that the that the museum has."

"The tour will actually start on the buses, with a little bit of a story, and then as people move on to the ship it becomes darker and darker."

Brian Cronk, also of Dark Chill Productions, said 15 actors are involved with the event.

"We're going to immerse you into it," he said. "The beginning, it is lighter and brighter and as you get deeper into the ship, it gets darker and scarier."

Safety precautions will be taken during the on-board portion of the event.

And Haunted Harbour isn't just about providing some Halloween scares: It's also a fundraiser for the transportation museum society, as well as Our Kids Count.

The walk itself will begin on the main deck of the Alexander Henry, and travel up to the second level. In addition to providing some scares, it will raise funds for the Lakehead Transportation Museum Society, and Our Kids Count. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"The funds that Our Kids Count is gonna bring in will go towards programs that we currently have around food security, counseling, mental health and all of our parenting programs," said Jackie Knough, Our Kids Count executive director.

"This is going to be a really fun event," she said. "Haunted walks are so popular in the city, and so just a great way to partner with the Transportation Museum Society and Dark Chill Productions."

"We're just excited to to offer something new to the community."

Brown said the society has received many requests to host an event like this since it brought the Alexander Henry to Thunder Bay, and he hopes it's something that will continue in the future.

"We're going to see how this plays out," he said. "If it works really well and the public responds well, I think we might ... expand it next year."

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.