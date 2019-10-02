Return to William's Town: Haunted Fort Nights bring ghoulish Halloween tale to life

Fort William Historical Park is getting into the Halloween spirit again this year and organizers of the new Haunted Fort Night tours say visitors are in for a frightening experience.

The tours begin Oct. 3.

"Fort William has been turned into William's Town," said Emily Carr, the fort's communications officer. "As the travellers to the village this year, you have discovered a grisly scene: there's been signs of struggle, there's blood and bones of the village's inhabitants are strewn about."

"From there, you go on to your journey to discover what has happened."

Once again, this year's Haunted Fort Nights have been designed and built by fort staff, who, along with volunteers, will also be the ones bringing the story to life during the tours themselves.

"We have staff that work on developing themes and then from there they write the script," Carr said. "There's also the entire creative side for building what William's Town's going to look like."

That involves people who work on the animatronics, as well as the decorations.

"Every single piece of spider web, or gore or whatever, has been placed in a building with someone ... making sure it fits the entire look," Carr said. "Lighting goes into this, there's costuming."

"Then, of course, we have actors," she said. "Basically everybody, across most departments, all play a role in building Haunted Fort Night."

Haunted Fort Nights begin on Thursday, Oct. 3, and run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October.

Tours start at 7 p.m. nightly, and reservations are required.