Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Meet the woman teaching people to harvest wild rice on Whitefish Lake

Rhonda Lyons started the Anishinaabe Wild Rice Experience in 2016. The company offers groups a hands-on lessons in harvesting and processing wild rice.

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Rhonda Lyons is the owner of the Anishinaabe Wild Rice Experience. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)

Rhonda Lyons' family has been harvesting wild rice on Whitefish Lake for generations.

"I can go as far back as my great grandfather harvesting on this lake," she said. "And I wanted to share this way of traditional activity with other people who want to learn."

That's why Lyons, a school principal, started the Anishinaabe Wild Rice Experience in 2016. The company offers groups a hands-on lessons in harvesting and processing wild rice. 

Collecting wild rice. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)

I reached Lyons, who lives in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, to learn more about the business — and wild rice itself. 

For more on the Anishinaabe Wild Rice Experience, visit their website.

Rhonda Lyons roasting wild rice. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)
Lyons' son cleaning twigs to get ready for roasting. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)
Participants in the rice fields. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

