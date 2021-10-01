Meet the woman teaching people to harvest wild rice on Whitefish Lake

Rhonda Lyons' family has been harvesting wild rice on Whitefish Lake for generations.

"I can go as far back as my great grandfather harvesting on this lake," she said. "And I wanted to share this way of traditional activity with other people who want to learn."

That's why Lyons, a school principal, started the Anishinaabe Wild Rice Experience in 2016. The company offers groups a hands-on lessons in harvesting and processing wild rice.

Collecting wild rice. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)

I reached Lyons, who lives in Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, to learn more about the business — and wild rice itself.

Rhonda Lyons roasting wild rice. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)

Lyons' son cleaning twigs to get ready for roasting. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)

Participants in the rice fields. (Supplied by Rhonda Lyons)

